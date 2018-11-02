Will Pete Davidson Keep His Word and Not Mention Breakup From Ariana Grande on SNL?

November 2, 2018
Blake Powers
8/22/2018 - Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Sometimes, it's just too late!

Being too late is a current problem for SNL's Pete Davidson.

TMZ reports part of Pete and Ariana Grande ending their engagement, is a mutual agreement NOT to talk about it publically. Last week Pete did just that during his standup routine at a charity event, which made Ariana feel betrayed. Strike 1!

While preparing for tomorrow night's show, Pete has been feeling great, even making jokes about starting relationships too quickly, which carried over into the pre-recorded promo for this weekend's show.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. thank u. next." She later removed the tweet. Strike 2!

Now, TMZ reports Pete has decided NOT to reference the breakup tomorrow night.

Hopefully there won't be a Strike 3.

 

 

 

