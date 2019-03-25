VIDEO: Arlington Police Need Your Help Identifying This Burglar Caught On Camera

March 25, 2019
Blake Powers
Thief caught red-handed.

Photo: Alphaspirit/Dreamstime.com

Dallas Morning News reports on Friday March 1st, around 9 p.m., home security captured footage of a burglar at the 100 block of East Lynn Creek Drive in Arlington, rummaging through and stealing multiple items from inside a resident's home. 

Fortunately for authorities, the burglar removed his hoody... revealing one side of his face.

(sung) ... "The eyes of Texas are upon you!"

Hard to believe criminals are not thinking about the possibility of indoor cameras, which are now relatively inexpensive, and easily hid. 

When you identify this person, please contact Arlington Police Detective Evans at 817-459-6361. He looks forward to your call!

