VIDEO: Arlington Police Need Your Help Identifying This Burglar Caught On Camera

Dallas Morning News reports on Friday March 1st, around 9 p.m., home security captured footage of a burglar at the 100 block of East Lynn Creek Drive in Arlington, rummaging through and stealing multiple items from inside a resident's home.

Fortunately for authorities, the burglar removed his hoody... revealing one side of his face.

Not your ordinary samurai going into someone’s home. We are looking for this burglary suspect who broke into home in the 100 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. He rummaged though the home before leaving with numerous items. If you recognize this man, -- Det. Evans at 817-459-6361. pic.twitter.com/wTDtQn2zXp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) March 25, 2019

Hard to believe criminals are not thinking about the possibility of indoor cameras, which are now relatively inexpensive, and easily hid.

When you identify this person, please contact Arlington Police Detective Evans at 817-459-6361. He looks forward to your call!