Arlington Officially Out Of Amazon HQ 2 Consideration

Last September, Amazon solicited interested cities across the country to convince them they had the best location for a new $5 billion/50,000 employee 2nd headquarters, equal to it's Seattle location.

DFW made a major effort in doing so, even offering over $1 billion in tax breaks and grants if Amazon chose to redevelop Globe Life Park once the Texas Rangers move into their taxpayer subsidized new stadium,

The Dallas Morning News reports the city of Arlington revealed today it is no longer a contender and out of the race.

City Manager Trey Yelverton said in a statement. “The company created a thoughtful selection process."--"We were enthused that our vision for HQ2 caught the attention of Amazon,”

Fortunately, the DFW area is still in the race!

Learn more, HERE!