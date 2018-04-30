We don't know how people happen across these little hacks, but we are so glad they do.

A user on Reddit found that is you ask Siri to define the word "mother" twice, you're in for a special, pretty vulgar treat. The first time, Siri will give the definition as normal. When she asks if you want an additional definition, say "yes," and make sure any young children are out of the room when you do so.

See for yourself why below!

Video of Siri cursing

Siri isn't going rogue on us or anything. That second defintion can be found in the Oxford Dictionary, listed as a shorthand for the curse word.

Apple has not immediately been available for a comment on the hilarious matter.

Via Ars Technica