Attention Ladies: Ready To Take Part In "Januhairy"?

A woman in England has launched a campaign encouraging women to let their body hair grow this month!

Twenty-one-year-old Laura Jackson, a drama student at Exeter University, says she came up with the idea after letting her own hair grow out for a performance.

Photo: Cunaplus/Dreamstime.com

Jackson told the BBC, "Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn't understand or agree with why I didn't shave." Jackson added, "I realized that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly."

Now, women around the world are joining the "Januhairy" campaign. Money raised benefits Body Gossip, a charity that educates young people about body image.