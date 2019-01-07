Attention Ladies: Ready To Take Part In "Januhairy"?

January 7, 2019
Blake Powers
Hairy armpits and Black spots

Photo: Srisakorn Wonglakorn/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

A woman in England has launched a campaign encouraging women to let their body hair grow this month!

Twenty-one-year-old Laura Jackson, a drama student at Exeter University, says she came up with the idea after letting her own hair grow out for a performance.

Shaggy woman shaving
Photo: Cunaplus/Dreamstime.com

Jackson told the BBC, "Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn't understand or agree with why I didn't shave." Jackson added, "I realized that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly."

Now, women around the world are joining the "Januhairy" campaign. Money raised benefits Body Gossip, a charity that educates young people about body image.

 

Tags: 
Body Hair
Women's Body Hair
Exeter University
Januhairy
England

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes