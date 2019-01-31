Attention M&M Lovers! 3 New Flavors!

NBC 5 reports if you love M&M's, Mars is releasing the new Mexican Jalapeno Peanut, English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut flavors!

Mars, the company that makes M&M's, is curious as to which of the 3 you like best!

After you've tried them, let Mars know at www.flavorvote.mms.com or text the word VOTE to 8-4-4-4-4. Once you've voted, you're instantly qualified to win a trip to Mexico, England or Thailand.

The flavor with the most votes will become available in stores for an extended time.