Attention M&M Lovers! 3 New Flavors!

January 31, 2019
Blake Powers
Mars M&M's

Photo: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports if you love M&M's, Mars is releasing the new Mexican Jalapeno Peanut, English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut flavors!

Mars, the company that makes M&M's, is curious as to which of the 3 you like best!

After you've tried them, let Mars know at www.flavorvote.mms.com or text the word VOTE to 8-4-4-4-4. Once you've voted, you're instantly qualified to win a trip to Mexico, England or Thailand.

The flavor with the most votes will become available in stores for an extended time. 

 

Mars
M&M's
Mars M&M's
New M&M Flavors
New M&M Flavors Contest
Mexican Jalapeno Peanut M&M's
English Toffee Peanut M&M's
Thai Coconut Peanut M&M's

