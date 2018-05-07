Attention Smoked Sausage Lovers - Texas Based Company Sausage Recall

Attention sausage lovers!

NBC 5 reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a statement Friday concerning a recall by Texas based Eddy Packing Co. for products with packing dates of April 5 and April 6 that feature "EST 4800" inside the USDA mark. Eddy Packing received complaints from a restaurant concerning hard while plastic found in some sausage during slicing. Zero illnesses or injuries have been reported. Approximately 25 tons of sausage are being recalled.

Products affected were shipped to Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Illinois, Georgia and Californa.

Products include:

Eddy Fully Cooke Premium Smoked Sausage

Eddy Smoked Sausage made with Pork and Beef

Eddy Southern Style Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage

Dickey's Barbeque Pit Original Smoked Fresh Polish Sausage made with Pork and Beef

Dickey's Cheese/Jalapeno Pork and Beef Sausage Ring

Lowe's Original Recipe Naturally Hardwood Smoked Sausage made with Pork and Beef

Carl's Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage

If you have any of the above products with the mentioned identifiers, discard or return the products to where you purchased them.