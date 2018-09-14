Author Of "How To Murder Your Husband" Arrested...For Murdering Her Husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy is a self-published author of several books, including The Wrong Husband, and The Girl Most Likely To. Big hits.

In 2011, she penned an essay titled "How To Murder Your Husband." In the essay, she describes possible motives and weapons she would choose from if her character were to kill a husband in a romance novel. She even offered "advice," to whoever read the essay, advising her audience to not use a hitman or poison to commit the murder.

Well, earlier this month, Crampton-Bronphy was arrested as a potential suspect....for the murder of her husband. Daniel Brophy was found bleeding in the kitchen of the Oregon Culinary Institute last June, by students who were arriving for morning classes. Unfortunately, he died at the scene. The day after her husband was shot, Crampton-Bronphy wrote an emotional Facebook post saying, "For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now."

A neighbor grew concerned, however, when Crampton-Bronphy appeared unconcerned when she told her police were investigating her as a suspect in the weeks following her husband's death.

The 68-year-old is being charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Via Fox 4 Now