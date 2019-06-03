"The Batman": Speculation Continues On Robert Pattinson

June 3, 2019
Blake Powers
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Robert Pattinson attends the HFPA & Participant Media Honour Help Refugees' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images

Blake Powers

Speculation continues growing concerning Robert Pattinson possibly starring in "The Batman."

CNN reports petitions were launched against Pattinson for the role, plus one saying Warner Bros. had made a mistake with Ben Affleck in "don't make the Batfleck mistake again."

The movie's director Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Let Me In) posted the following last night.

On Friday, CNN confirmed with Warner Bros. (owned by CNN parent company WarnerMedia) that negotiations are underway with Pattinson for the role.

I would guess Warner Bros. wants someone age and physically appropriate to refresh the franchise for at least 3 movies, which could be 10 years. Choosing the right person, is paramount.

 

The Batman
Robert Pattinson
Director Matt Reeves

