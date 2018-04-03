Bed Bath And Beyond Accepting Remaining Toys "R" Us Gift Cards, Store Shuts Down Online Shopping

Toys "R" Us is falling pretty hard.

The former toy giant recently shut down its website, and no longer is accepting online orders. Just one of the many moves the company has been made after going completely bankrupt. As local stores are promoting liquidation sales to get rid of everything, some customers have found their stores already closed, or some even refusing to accept gift cards.

If you find yourself with a Toys "R" Us gift card and have nowhere to use it, Bed Bath and Beyond is giving you a little bit of a reprieve. Until Thursday night at 11:59pm, participating Bed Bath and Beyond locations will be accepting customers' Toys "R" Us gift cards, albeit for a partial credit. For a $25.00 gift card, Bed Bath and Beyond will credit you $16.05, and for a $100 card, they will give you $64.20. They will also accept gift cards with partial balances, as long as they are at least worth more than $20.

Hey, it's better than just completely losing the card, right? At least with this deal, you don't even have to go to the store. Just enter all the gift card data HERE and a Bed Bath and Beyond credit will be emailed to you.

Via WFAA