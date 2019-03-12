Are Ben Affleck and Lindsay Snookus Back Together?

March 12, 2019
Blake Powers
9/10/2017 - Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are seen on day fourteen of the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Last summer, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus broke-off their relationship, but could they be reuniting?

Last month, Ben and Lindsay began spending time together again, and were spotted in NYC last week, flying back to the west coast after one of Ben's premieres.

TMZ reports last night, they were seen taking a walk together in L.A., which they both seemed to be enjoying.

Click HERE to see their recent photos and decide for yourself!

Tags: 
ben affleck
Lindsay Snookus
Dating
relationships

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes