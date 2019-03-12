Are Ben Affleck and Lindsay Snookus Back Together?

Last summer, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus broke-off their relationship, but could they be reuniting?

Last month, Ben and Lindsay began spending time together again, and were spotted in NYC last week, flying back to the west coast after one of Ben's premieres.

TMZ reports last night, they were seen taking a walk together in L.A., which they both seemed to be enjoying.

