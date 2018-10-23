Ben Affleck Channels Personal Addiction For New Movie Role

October 23, 2018
Blake Powers
Ben Affleck

Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Powers

After Ben Affleck's recent 40-day rehab stay for alcohol abuse, TMZ reports he is working on a new movie titled Torrance, in which he plays a widowed former All-Star basketball player dealing with addiction while accepting a a coaching position at the high school he attended.

Recently, Ben has been seen, sporting more body mass and muscle, which works well for the movie role. 

Interesting that Ben is taking on an addiction-leaning role, taking into consideration his rehab stint and ongoing outpatient treatment. 

Will this role provide Ben an important look from the outside, looking in?

