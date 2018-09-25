Thirty Days Rehab - Not Enough For Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has completed 30 days in a Malibu CA rehab center a source to PEOPLE says, he'll probably stay longer.

A source told PEOPLE, “Ben seems to take this rehab visit more seriously"...“This time is different. He doesn’t want his kids to have to go through this again. Ben is really trying very hard to get better. He is taking things day by day, but it seems he plans on staying at the treatment center for at least a couple of more weeks.”

In addition to rehab treatment, the center is allowing him to attend basketball workouts with a coach at his L.A. home, while he continues living at the center.

An additional source told PEOPLE, “This continues to be a very public battle on a private matter and he struggles with that.” He is encouraged by all the support and wants people to take away that you can ask for help.”

The PEOPLE inside source says Ben “has a specialized program to suit his needs — meetings, working out, reading, therapy. Everyone’s journey with addiction and treatment is different and built for the individual. [Affleck’s] is a good mix of mental and physical work. This is what was outlined by his doctors and team.”

Continued positive vibes for Ben to get his addiction under control.