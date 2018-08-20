Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus: Game Over?

Ben Affleck and 38-year-old Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus had been dating for around a year. They were photographed together last month in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Also, earlier this year, she shared pics of her parents and Ben, who was seen in a selfie with Lindsay on the set of his Netflix movie, Triple Frontier.

E! News reports last Thursday night, Ben was seen with 22-year-old Playboy model and vet tech Shauna Sexton at an L.A. restaurant. Afflect wasn't happy that pics of them were taken. An E! News source says it was a date... and Ben "feels it is over with Lindsay." Affleck recently learned Lindsay wouldn't be moving to the city.

According to Page Six, Shookus has deleted her Instagram account, and that... is correct!

Wonder if Shookus isn't comfortable with the fact that Ben and Jennifer Garner aren't divorced yet?