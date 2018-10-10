Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton's "Casual" Relationship Is Over

PEOPLE reports despite Ben Affleck spending time with Playboy model Shauna Sexton since mid August, plus during and after his rehab (including this past weekend in Montana), their relationship... is over.

A friend of Ben told PEOPLE, "There was nothing to split from as it has been casual."

Affleck's friend also said of Ben, “He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works.”

The friend added. “He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

Wonder if Shauna feels it's been "casual"?