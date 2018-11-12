Ben Affleck Returns To Rehab!

After recently finishing 40 days in rehab and finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner last week, Daily Mail reports a source saying about Ben Affleck, "He was going to move out and become an outpatient -- but he’s checked back in. He will stay most nights in the clinic."

A Daily Mail source reports Ben has allegedly told friends he needs several more months of treatment in order to stay sober.

The insider added, "This is not just a disease you cure in one go. Ben has and will always be working hard to get better. He wants to work, see his children and focus on his recovery."

In addition, PEOPLE via E! News reports this news comes just 1 day after Jennifer and new boyfriend John Miller (CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group) had their first public date in L.A., Friday night. Miller's Cali Group owns the 50 restaurant/fast-food chain, CaliBurger.

Good to know Ben is wise enough to understand his need for continued treatment, and do so.

Best wishes to Ben, Jennifer and their children.