Ben Affleck Spends Time In Montana With Shauna Sexton After Rehab

October 8, 2018
Blake Powers

Ben Affleck finished up his 40-day stay in rehab and headed out for a Montana getaway with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. 

E! News is reporting that the couple started dating before Affleck headed to rehab, and that Sexton visited Affleck while he was getting treatement.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and they decided to call it quits in 2015. They offically filed for divorce in 2017 and the couple reached a settlement in August of this year.

 

