Ben Affleck Spends Time In Montana With Shauna Sexton After Rehab

Ben Affleck finished up his 40-day stay in rehab and headed out for a Montana getaway with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

E! News is reporting that the couple started dating before Affleck headed to rehab, and that Sexton visited Affleck while he was getting treatement.

A post shared by Shauna Sexton (@shaunasexton_) on Oct 7, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and they decided to call it quits in 2015. They offically filed for divorce in 2017 and the couple reached a settlement in August of this year.