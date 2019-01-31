Ben Affleck Waves Thank You and Goodbye to "Batman"

Two years ago, Ben Affleck left The Batman, which he was supposed to write, direct and star in. Now, after having played Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, the 46-year-old Ben Affleck is passing on the Batman baton, as reported by USA TODAY.

Coming up! Matt Reeves will write and direct The Batman, which will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne, and the search is now on for a new Batman!

Ben Affleck posted this.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

The Batman is scheduled for release June 25, 2021.