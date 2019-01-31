Ben Affleck Waves Thank You and Goodbye to "Batman"

January 31, 2019
Blake Powers
Ben Affleck arrives at the "Justice League" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA on Monday, November 13, 2017

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Two years ago, Ben Affleck left The Batman, which he was supposed to write, direct and star in. Now, after having played Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, the 46-year-old Ben Affleck is passing on the Batman baton, as reported by USA TODAY.

Coming up! Matt Reeves will write and direct The Batman, which will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne, and the search is now on for a new Batman!

Ben Affleck posted this.

The Batman is scheduled for release June 25, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
ben affleck
The Batman
Matt Reeves
Search For New Batman

