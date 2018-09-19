Demi Lovato's Drug Dealer To Face Other Charges

Brandon Johnson, who's criminal history includes being arrested in March, a June arrest, and admittedly providing Demi Lovato with the drugs that triggered her overdose, must face charges.

Brandon failed to show up in court Monday for his arraignment and now a judge is stepping in.

The L.A. Counry District Attorney's Office told TMZ that a judge has issued a bench warrant for Johnson.

Once Johnson is taken into custody, bail will be set at $26,000.