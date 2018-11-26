Best DFW Places To See Christmas Lights

According to Guidelive, here are 2018's Best DFW Places For Christmas Lights!

Now - (Various Dates)

Grapevine Texas Christmas - according to their website, "Celebrate the magic of Christmas in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! Grapevine is the perfect place to create wonderful Christmas memories with your family and friends. You'll be amazed at the 1,400 Christmas events in 40 days, as you see Grapevine sparkle with millions of lights, enormous decorations, animated characters and much more!

Escape to SNOWLAND at the Great Wolf Lodge or create Christmas memories with a Lone Star Christmas package at the Gaylord Texan Resort. Don't miss ICE! at Gaylord Texan, an extraordinary and magical display of elaborate, life-sized ice sculptures, ice slides and ice monuments with dramatic lighting effects - all created from nearly 2 million pounds of ice.

Create a unique "Family Christmas Memory" aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad's North Pole Express®. Snug in their pajamas, children's holiday dreams come true as they climb aboard the magical train for an adventure-filled ride.

Continuing the merriment of the holiday season, the Historic Palace Theatre is home to holiday concerts and beloved, classic holiday movies.

Don't forget the unique shopping experience of Main Street! Shoppers can stroll through Historic Downtown Grapevine and marvel at the holiday lighting while checking off their holiday shopping list with all the charming gifts local stores have to offer.

Whether you're looking for a night out with the family, an opportunity to enjoy the holiday with someone special or a unique holiday getaway, Grapevine offers some of the most magical moments of the season and we invite you to experience it all in the Christmas Capital of Texas!"

Now - Dec. 30

Video of Prairie Lights 2018 | Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake | Grand Prairie, Texas

Now - Dec. 31

Christmas In The Square (Frisco) - their website notes, "Christmas in the Square presents an enchanted Christmas Tree Maze. Visitors take their turns trying to navigate the maze. This activity is great for the ho-hum days of winter when families are looking for things to do in the great outdoors. A Christmas tree maze is not only cool, but it’s also a great way to occupy some time for visiting family, friends or kids that just need some running-around time. The maze will be under a large tent and filled with over 250 real flocked trees. Between each tree will be some simple signage and lighting to increase the difficulty of the maze a bit. The maze will be open daily, November 23, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

Dec. 1 - Dec. 25

Centennial Park Holiday Lights (Irving) - per their website, "The Holiday Extravaganza is a two-part event, featuring a community parade through the Heritage District followed by a tree lighting ceremony outside of Irving City Hall. This annual celebration is a tradition for many Irving families.



The fun will begin at 4 p.m. when the parade winds through the streets of downtown Irving, featuring floats, bands, and community organizations. The theme for the 2018 parade is the "North Pole." Parade participants will travel through the Heritage District on their “sleighs” inspired by Santa’s hometown and his workshop. Spectators are sure to see reindeer, polar bears and maybe even penguins as each float presents its unique vision of this wintery wonderland! At the parade’s conclusion, Santa Claus will ride through town to kick-off the city’s official holiday season.

Following the parade, head to Irving City Hall for the official lighting of the City of Irving's tree! The evening’s entertainment will include music, dance, crafts and children’s entertainment, creating a unique experience for residents of all ages.



Attendees can also enjoy free burgers from In-N-Out Burger and complimentary hot chocolate during the performances, while supplies last. The cheerful, family-fun evening will culminate with the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree on the lawn of City Hall, and a spectacular fireworks display.



For more information about the 2018 Holiday Extravaganza, call (972) 721-2501."

Dec. 1 - 16

Santa's Village (Richardson) - their website notes, "Santa's Village, a tiny town of 16 holiday dwellings on the north side of City Hall (at 411 W Arapaho Rd) is a holiday tradition for families from Richardson and beyond. Each colorful building offers children a fun activity and even a visit with Santa Claus! Attendees can also enjoy live performances, holiday photo ops and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or a snack."

Dec. 1 - 31

Santa Land Village (Little Elm Park)

Now - Jan. 1st

Vitruvian Lights - per their website, "the most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland during Vitruvian Lights."

Dallas Zoo Lights - website details include: "Select Nights Now - Jan. 1. From 5 p.m.-9 p.m. After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will transform into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights illuminating ZooNorth throughout the holiday season. This year, discover realistic silk-covered lanterns in the shape of your favorite animals, plus even more light displays and festivities for the entire family!"

