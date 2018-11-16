Best Things To Buy On Black Friday

November 16, 2018
Blake Powers
Black Friday

Photo: Karenr/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

WalletHub compared pre-Black Friday prices with Black Friday prices on a broad range of items, found those worth the effort to buy, and has released their 2018's Best Things To Buy On Black Friday list.

If you're looking for an appliances, electronics, or something to make life easier at home, there may very well be something here, for you!

10. Kenmore Elite 80373 Microwave ($329)

9. HP Pavilion Convertible Laptop ($241)

8. Werner 20 ft. Extension Ladder ($246)

7. CAp Barbell Olympic Grip Weight Set ($259)

6. Osaki OS-4000 Massage Chair ($399)

5. Samsung 55" Smart UHD TV ($221)

4. Samsung 7.4 ft. Electric Dryer ($365)

3. HP Envy Desktop 795-0050 ($290)

2. KEF SPACE ONE Headphones ($569)

1. Lifetime Storage Shed ($1,001)

WalletHub also provides a daily updated list on Black Friday deals, HERE.

Enjoy your Holiday Season shopping and saving!

 

 

 

