Snakes! Sightings Increase, It's Their Season

November 1, 2018
Blake Powers
Snakes!

Indiana Jones doesn't like 'em, especially the venomous ones.

Warm daytime and cool night temps have snakes searching for warm areas, which can often be near people.

NBC 5 reports 6 copperhead snakes were found Tuesday near a pedestrian walkway on the TD Ameritrade campus in Southlake. All were relocated by Southlake police officer Raymon Cannon.

"This time of year, when it's warm during the daytime and cool in the evening, that's when you are going to see a lot of the reptiles come out", according to Cannon.

Officer Cannon said calls concerning snakes are common this time of year.

Bottom line... look ahead, watch where you step, and respect nature, or it will not respect you.

