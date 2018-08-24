A Bewitched Reboot Is Coming From The Creator Of Black-ish
Everything in Hollywood gets rebooted eventually.
ABC has just announced that they have ordered a pilot for a Bewitched reboot from Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris.
The Premise of the show would be similar to the original series but a modern twist. The new take on the show is described as:
“Samantha, a black hard working, single mom, who happens to be a witch, marries Darren, a white mortal who happens to be a bit of a slacker. They struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America.”
Barris will executive produce the pilot episode with writing partner Yamara Taylor.
A Bewitched reboot has been the in the works for a while now. CBS planned on making a Bewitched reboot back in 2011 but fell through, NBC tried again in 2014 as a sequel series but never got couldn't get the show off the ground.
Via: Entertainment Weekly