Billy Idol Will Soon Be Just Under 4 Inches Tall!

Did you know there are Prince, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and The Beatles dolls?

Now, Action Figure Insider reports Funko, which makes caricature dolls of the above and much more in various genres, which measure just under 4 inches, is doing the same... with Billy Idol!

According to Funko, "Well there’s nothing to lose/ And there’s nothing to prove/And I’m dancing with myself.” The Captain of the Second British Invasion who basically wrote the soundtrack to the ‘80s with “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell” and “Dancing with Myself” is finally available as a Pop! figure. Whether you’re a music lover, fan of the ‘80s or simply a fan of Billy Idol’s iconic look, this Pop! is a must-have."

Rock & Roll!