Blake Powers' Dental Saga

98.7K-LUV's Blake Powers returned to his show today, after a dental emergency and 2.5 days of work!

While Blake was in the chair at Above & Beyond Dental in Bedford, dentist Dr. Gemma Dalton began a multi-month dental plan for him, and while sedated... Blake... did what Blake does... lol!

Blake still has many months of work ahead, and fortunately didn't break anything as the process began.

If Blake can ever figure out exactly what he was saying, he'll add subtitles... haha!

How many would like to see Blake on Nitrous oxide? LOL!