Bob Seger Retiring From Touring

The question of whether or not Bob Seger's upcoming tour will be his last... has been answered.

Bob Seger's website notes his "Travelin' Man" tour, will be his last.

Bob Seger's Travelin' Man tour begins Wed. Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids, MI, including a stop March 9, 2019 at Ford Center At The Star, and at the time of this post, ends May 2 in the Houston area at The Woodlands.

Here's to Bob's final tour, being his best. Cheers!