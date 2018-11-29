Bobby Brown Is Suing Showtime And The BBC Over 'Whitney: Can I Be Me'

Bobby Brown is in the news once again, this time for filing a lawsuit against Showtime and the BBC. According to the former New Edition singer, the documentary ‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’ used over half an hour worth of footage that included Brown and his children, without their consent. The multimillion dollar lawsuit against the media companies was filed Tuesday in the New York District Court.

‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’ is a documentary about the life of the late Whitney Houston. It premiered in 2017 at the Tribeca Film Festival and aired on Showtime in the North America, and on the BBC in the U.K. According to the lawsuit, “Brown and [his late daughter> appear in the film for a substantial period of time, in excess of thirty (30) minutes. … Brown never signed or executed a release for the airing of the material that appears in the film.”

The lawsuit also claims, “The film contains images of [Brown’s> other children, Landon Brown, Robert ‘Bobby’ Brown Jr. and LaPrincia Brown as minor children. Brown never consented to have his children appear in the film ‘Can I Be Me’ and his children never consented.” Showtime has declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

The documentary exploring the life of Whitney Houston received rave reviews at the time of its release. ‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’ begins with the icons death, and explores how her life, fame, and drug use may have played a role in her death. The film was sold to Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. However, Bobby Brown claims this too was done without his or his family’s consent.

Bobby Brown is seeking $2 million in damages from the two media companies. While the lawsuit is against Showtime and the BBC, it also names production companies Passion Pictures Corp, B2 Entertainment and Simmons Shelley Entertainment and their principals. According to the lawsuit, “All the Defendants are keenly aware that intellectual property about the Plaintiffs and Houston are very valuable and of interest to the public.”

