Boston Dynamics To Release New Camera-Equipped Security Dog

Boston Dynamics debuted an amazing four-legged robot earlier this year named "SpotMini", which is programmed to open doors, walk up stairs, and manuever difficult terrain.

Now, The Guardian reports, Boston Dynamics will begin selling "SpotMini" next year.

At first, "SpotMini" will be available to businesses for use as a mechanical camera-equipped security dog.

Boston Dynamics also plans to offer "SpotMini" as a unique pet.

