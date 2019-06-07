Man Puts A Party (Ahem) A Bottle Of Wine In His Pants in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 77"

June 7, 2019
Blake Powers
Set of white, rose, and red wine bottles.isolated on white background

Photo: alenkadr/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TC Palm reports on May 26, a Indian River County Sheriff's Department (east coast, near Vero Beach, north of West Palm Beach) deputy went to the 11300 block of U.S. 1 in Sebastian (about 8 miles north of Vero Beach) on a call concerning a suspicious man.

When a deputy arrived, he found 66-year-old John Martin, smelling of ripple, sitting on grass.

Martin told the deputy he was resting, while on his way to check his vehicle at a grocery story parking lot. Noting Martin did not appear to be "able to drive in his current state", the deputy offered Martin a ride back to his vehicle. 

Martin allowed the deputy to search him, and upon doing so, an unopened bottle of Barefoot Pinot Grigio was found... in Martin's pants! No word on which direction the bottle neck was facing.

Martin proceeded to tell the deputy a homeless man on front of a Speedway gas station gave him the bottle. Martin was asked if surveillance cameras at the Speedway would show this... he said probably.

Speedway cameras actually revealed Martin taking the wine bottle at around 8:08 a.m.... and promptly putting it... in his pants... and leaving, without paying.

John Martin, was arrested for shoplifting.

Imagine hearing that in court, "Sir, cameras show you putting a party... ahem... a bottle of Barefoot Pinot Grigio in your pants. Do you have anything to say?"

Florida: The Second Chance State! Make a mistake, move to Florida. Changes are, you'll receive a second chance, and perhaps a bottle of Barefoot Pinot Grigio to keep safely in your pants.

Tags: 
Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 77
Florida: The Second Chance State
Barefoot Pinto Grigio
Indian River County Sheriff's Dept
Sebastian FL
Vero Beach FL

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes