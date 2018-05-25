Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Divorce Dragging Due To Child Custody Issues

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been relatively calm with each other for awhile, but that may be changing.

E! News reports Angelina and Brad are at odds with each other over custody of their children.

Work on Maleficent 2 will require Angelina to be in London, and she allegedly wants to take the children with her. Brad, isn't comfortable with that and feels the children's L.A. home is the best place for them.

E! News reports Angelina and people around her have grown tired of the custody process she and Brad are going through. The custody issue is at the heart of their divorce dragging out so long.

Currently, Brad is working on a new movie in the L.A. area where the children live and he wants to be able to continue spending time with them through his already arranged custody schedule.

Best wishes to Angelina, Brad and their family towards making it all work.