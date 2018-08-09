Brad Pitt Tries To Maintain Connection With His Children and Files Documents Revealing Millions in Support

Sources to TMZ say Brad Pitt has been spending most of the summer in England, due to Angelina's filming schedule, and the 6 children being there with her.Brad is allowed 10 hours per day and up to 4 consecutive days with the kids, while they live there.

When the children are sent to Brad or Angelina, the process is always handled by assistants or nannies.... NEVER Brad or Angelina.

TMZ previously reported Angelina's attempt to reduce Brad's connection to the kids, was "harmful" to them, according to their divorce judge. In addition, that judge said Brad had the right to text and/or call the children at anytime, and Angelina could NOT monitor his contacts.

On the subject of Brad not providing Angelina with enough financial support, TMZ shared details of legal documents Brad filed revealing he'd paid her $1.3 mil in child support and loaned her $8 mil to purchase a house.

The battle intensifies!