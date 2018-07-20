The 'Brady Bunch' House Is FOR SALE

Sitting at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, CA., is the 2477 sq.ft, 2 bedroom, 3 bath, two master suites, on 1/3 of an acre, house that was used for the exteriors of the Brady Bunch TV series, which ared from Sept. 1969 - March 1974.

MSN reports that for the first time since 1973, the house, is for sale!

The listing refers to the house as "the second-most photographed home in the United States."

Berkshire Hathaway realtor Jodie Levitus Francisco says there are several interested buyers, "They’re developers for the lot size. They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85, I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.”

Yes, you read correctly, $1.85 mil!

Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!