Brewery To Release Beer That Tastes Like Lucky Charms Cereal
Smartmouth Brewing Company will soon debut a new beer that will take you immediately back to your childhood.
This Saturday, the brewery will be releasing Saturday Morning, a beer inspired by none other than Lucky Charms cereal.
NEW BEER RELEASE ———————————————— This Saturday (3/2) is the release of Saturday Morning, our newest IPA with marshmallows. Brewed with house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more. This IPA is sure to set you back with nostalgia, on the couch, turning on the best cartoons for a Saturday morning. ———————————————— Available on draft at both locations, and in 16oz cans for a LIMITED time in Norfolk. 4pk limit TBD. ———————————————— On top of this amazing release, we have a whole slew of fun planned at the Norfolk location. Smartmouth and StarFire present Saturday Morning All Day: 2-6pm - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament & Retro games from @buttonslashers | Local Heroes Comic Sale | Tower of Games Board Games 6pm - Cosplay Contest - Dress up as your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon character or favorite Super Hero. (Points for being stylish) 6:15pm - Nerd Night Trivia - with prizes 7:30-9:30pm - Music by Baby Josy of LADADA featuring Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay We'll also have Vinnie's Pizza food truck all day slinging amazing pies, so come out for an amazing day of nostalgic fun.
A description of the beer reads, "Designed to remind you of your childhood when you used to sort through bowls of your favorite breakfast cereal to separate the marshmallows from the cereal. Whether you ate them first or saved them for last, we've got you covered with our latest beer."
Saturday Morning All Day is 6.6 percent alcohol by volume, and was brewed with toasted marshmallows and dehydrated marshmallow bits. Unfortunately, the beer will only be available for a limited time, and more unfortunately, it will only be released, for the time being, at their tasting room in Norfolk, Va.
Via Fox News