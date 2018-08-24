Bride Suffers Hair Disaster After Ink Pen In Ponytail Explodes Days Before Wedding

A woman just days away from her wedding faced potential disaster after a pen she was storing in her ponytail exploded, leaving a large blue stain on her incredibly blonde hair.

Daphne Martin had twisted her hair and secured it with an ink pen. Throughout the course of her day, somewhere it exploded. Martin as notified when a coworker walked up to her and told her the bad news. Martin told Allure, "A co-worker approached me and told me what had happened, and I was in complete shock." She was one week before her wedding.

Martin had previously gone to cosmetology school, so she immediately rushed home and tried to remedy the situation herself. She said, "Let’s just say there was a series of ponytails and kitchen sink hair-washing." Surprisingly, within the hour, her hair was good as new. "I washed the area, blew it out, and then applied bleach. Surprisingly enough, five minutes of bleach got that out of my extremely light hair. My hair was back to normal that day — even an hour later, thank goodness."

Now, she's adopted a new rule for her everyday wear: "I've learned my lesson: No more pens as hair accessories."

Via NY Post