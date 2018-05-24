Britney Spears' Ex Wants More Child Support

E! News reports court documents reveal Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants m-u-c-h more per month in child support for their 2 sons.

Federline notes in his documents, "In contrast, I work as a DJ. My income this year is approximately $3,000 per month, which I earn by traveling to various entertainment venues around the country and proving musical entertainment. My income has changed significantly since the child support was last modifi in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six figure income like I did in 2008. I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a "name" and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income."

US Weekly reports Federline's attorney saying Kevin deserves at least 3 times his current $20k per month.

Federline is now a father of 6, including having custody of his 11 and 12 year-old sons he has with Britney.