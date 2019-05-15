UPDATE: Britney Spears' Manager Says She Should Not Be Working Vegas

TMZ reports Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph says she was 2/3 of the way through rehearsals for her Las Vegas residency, which was supposed to begin February 13, and "it was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness."

Rudolph has zero involvement in Britney's conservatorship.

Rudolph told TMZ, "As the person who guides her career -- based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis -- from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again."

On Britney's future, Rudolph said, "I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I'm here to tell her if it's a good idea or a bad idea."

Continued prayers and positive vibes for Britney and her health.