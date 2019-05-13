UPDATE: Judges Says NO To Britney Spears' Requests

May 13, 2019
Blake Powers
Britney Spears

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blake Powers

According to TMZ, Britney Spears told a judge on Friday that her father Jamie committed her to a mental health facility a month ago and had forced her to take drugs, and her mother Lynne Spears' attorney attested to the allegation. Truth is... a mental health facility that accepts an adult patient against the patient's will... would be committing a crime. Under the conservatorship that's in place under Jamie Spears... he... does NOT have the authority to either have her held against her well, or to have her take meds against her will.

Britney asked the judge for additional freedom with certain adjustments to the 11-year-old onservatorship, but didn't receive them. 

In fact, the judge has ordered an expert to evaluate Britney, and that evaluation will help determine if any changes to the conservatorship will be made.

The Game of Spears battle...  is on!

 

