Britney Spears To Earn Major Money With New Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears first studio album Baby One More Time was released in 1999, and now, 19 years later, the 36-year-old Spears has a new Las Vegas residency deal with the Park Theater at Park MGM.

USA Today reports Spears' previous "Britney: Piece Of Me" Vegas residency, which ended Dec. 27, 2017, earned $140,000,000 in 4 years, and was one of Vegas' most successful residencies of all time. VIP treatment at the show would have set you back $855.

Britney's new residency is rumored to earn her approx. $500,000 per show, which according to E! News, is more than what Celine Dion earned per performance.

Tickets for Britney Spears' new Vegas residency show "Domination", go on sale Friday Oct. 26.