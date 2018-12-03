Bruce Springsteen Planning New Music and Tour!

After doing his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway for 14 months and 5 shows per week, the curtain closes Dec. 15.

Bruce tells The Sunday Times he is now planning a new album and tour!

Springsteen says, "For lack of a better word, it’s a singer-songwriter album — more of a solo record.”

As to a tour in the coming year, E Street Band guitarist/actor/Radio Host Steven Van Zandt tweeted.

We say the same things over and over and over and people choose not to listen. Once again-There are no plans for E Street Touring in 2019 right now. Could that change at any moment? Yes. We will try and get an official statement. Maybe that would help. Maybe not! @nilslofgren https://t.co/Bf35VX1fHe — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) December 2, 2018

Concerning his future, Springsteen told The Sunday Times, "I’m suited for the long haul. I’m interested in what I might accomplish over a lifetime of music-making. I would like to have a 70-year-old Elvis reinventing his talents and where Jimi Hendrix might’ve next taken the electric guitar.”

Happy Holidays to The Boss and heres to many more years of music. Cheers!