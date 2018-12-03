Bruce Springsteen Planning New Music and Tour!

December 3, 2018
Blake Powers
Bruce Springsteen

Photo: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Blake Powers

After doing his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway for 14 months and 5 shows per week, the curtain closes Dec. 15.

Bruce tells The Sunday Times he is now planning a new album and tour!

Springsteen says, "For lack of a better word, it’s a singer-songwriter album — more of a solo record.”

As to a tour in the coming year, E Street Band guitarist/actor/Radio Host Steven Van Zandt tweeted.

Concerning his future, Springsteen told The Sunday Times, "I’m suited for the long haul. I’m interested in what I might accomplish over a lifetime of music-making. I would like to have a 70-year-old Elvis reinventing his talents and where Jimi Hendrix might’ve next taken the electric guitar.”

Happy Holidays to The Boss and heres to many more years of music. Cheers!

Tags: 
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
New Bruce Springsteen Music
Steven Van Zandt

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes