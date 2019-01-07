Buc-ee's Opening 2 New North Texas Locations Soon

Buc-ee's, which currently operates in Ft. Worth, Terrell, Denton, and over 24 locations south of DFW, has big plans for this and next year.

If you're new to Texas or simply have never visited a Buc-ee's and wonder "what's the big deal?", Buc-ee's is a Texas born favorite, with convenience store sizes that dwarf other chains. In addition to normal offerings, Buc-ee's features their own products, including the popular "Beaver Nuggets", made-to-order food including bbq, fudge, etc., an array of fountain drinks and snack food that would make Homer Simpson never want to leave, a Texas-themed gift shop, road-worthy items, and some of the largest and cleanest public restrooms I have ever seen!

Guidelive reports Buc-ee's will open new locations in Royse City (31 miles northeast of Dallas in Rockwall County at I-30 and FM 2642) and Melissa (40 miles north of Dallas, at Central Expressway and Highway 380) in the second quarter, this year. Buc-ee's is now hiring.

In addition, Buc-ee's is coming to Ennis, around 35 miles southeast of Dallas, at the southeast corner of I-45 and Creechville Rd. Construction begins soon, and should open mid-2020.