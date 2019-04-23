Buc-ee's Opening In Melissa, TX Monday April 29th

Since 1982, Buc-ee's, based in Lake Jackson (south of Houston, near the coast) has opened 36 locations in Texas and Alabama. Now, Buc-ee's will open it's newest in Melissa TX, approximately 10 miles north of McKinney.

Melissa and it's approx. 5000 residents will soon understand what "Beaver Nuggets" are all about!

Remember Buc-ee's Grand Opening last year in Denton?

The new Melissa location will be over 50,000 sq.ft., featuring Buc-ee's well known Texas Round Up bbq, a wide-assortment of beef jerky, many flavors of homemade fudge, lots of Buc-ee's brand snacks that fans have loved for many years, and of course, plenty of fueling positions, clean restrooms, and Buc-ee's more-than-friendly customer service.

The new Buc-ee's in Melissa, TX will open Monday the 29th at 6:00 a.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. The store is located at 1550 Central Expressway Melissa, TX 77454.

Congratulations to Buc-ee's and Melissa, TX!