Burger King Offering "Whopper" For 1 Cent!

December 6, 2018
Blake Powers
Burger King

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

What can you get... for a penny!?

The burger wars continue, and with McDonald's 3rd quarter sales up by 2.4% and Burger King's down by 0.7%, the battle is on!

CNN Business reports right now, you can use the Burger King app to get a 1 cent "Whopper", with what Burger King is calling "The Whopper Tour."

McDonald's recently had a $1 fries campaign with it's app and Wendy's does app-related deals too.

Burger King Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado told CNN Business that so far, over 50,000 people have taken "The Whopper Tour" (20 times better than previous Burger King app promotions) and boosted the app from 9th to 1st place in the iTunes App Store's food and drink category.

The Burger King Whopper Tour with 1 cent Whoppers runs thru Dec. 12.

Good to know a penny actually buys something!

Learn more about how Burger King pulled this off, HERE.

Tags: 
Burger King
The Whopper Tour
McDonalds
Wendy's
iTunes App Store's food and drink category
1 Cent Whoppers

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes