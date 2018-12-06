Burger King Offering "Whopper" For 1 Cent!

What can you get... for a penny!?

The burger wars continue, and with McDonald's 3rd quarter sales up by 2.4% and Burger King's down by 0.7%, the battle is on!

CNN Business reports right now, you can use the Burger King app to get a 1 cent "Whopper", with what Burger King is calling "The Whopper Tour."

how do you order a Whopper sandwich for a penny “at” McDonald’s? here’s how. #WhopperDetour https://t.co/lAgbGO0bL0 pic.twitter.com/ANXIy6Yu9I — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

McDonald's recently had a $1 fries campaign with it's app and Wendy's does app-related deals too.

Burger King Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado told CNN Business that so far, over 50,000 people have taken "The Whopper Tour" (20 times better than previous Burger King app promotions) and boosted the app from 9th to 1st place in the iTunes App Store's food and drink category.

The Burger King Whopper Tour with 1 cent Whoppers runs thru Dec. 12.

Good to know a penny actually buys something!

