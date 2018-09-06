Burt Reynolds Dead At 82

Acting legend Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning in a Florida hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was 82 years-old.

TMZ is reporting that Reynolds was transported to a Florida hospital after undergoing cardiac arrest, and was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Reynolds career started on TV shows like 'Gunsmoke' and 'Dan August', but it really took off in the 70's after his break out role as Lewis Medlock in 'Deliverance'. Reynolds appeared in nearly 200 films and tv shows in his storied career including 'The Longest Yard', 'Smokey and the Bandit', and 'The Cannonbal Run'.

He received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in 1997 for his performance in 'Boogie Nights'.

Reynolds attended Florida State where he was roommates with Lee Corso.

He is survived by his son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds.