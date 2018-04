A New York bus driver was caught on video... watching TV on his cell phone... WHILE DRIVING PASSENGERS to an outlet mall.

One passenger captured the incident and informed the tour bus company.

Video of Horrified passenger records his New York coach driver watching TV on his PHONE

WABC-TV reports the tour bus company FIRED the driver and the passenger who took the video received a full refund.

Hey! Anything is possible in the Big Apple! LOL!