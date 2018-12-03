Bus For Memphis Area Youth All-Star Football Team That Visited Dallas Crashes In Arkansas: 1 Child Dies

December 3, 2018
Blake Powers
Grief, Mourning, condolences, Sincere condolences,

Photo: Coramueller/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports a bus carrying elementary/middle school aged children in all-star football team and their chaperones from the Memphis TN area Orange Mound Youth Association, which played in a Dallas tournament over the weekend, crashed around 2:40 a.m today. The crashed occurred near Benton AR, approx. 25 miles southwest of Little Rock, enroute to Memphis, another 2 hours away.

WMC 5 reports the coach saying the bus flipped over 4 times. 

Authorities said the injured children were rushed to medical care, including Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, which treated 20. CNN reports 2 were airlifted, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler. One child, died.

Memphis MayorJim Strickland posted.

CNN reports weather was not a factor in the crash. The charter bus is owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, TN. 

Deepest 98.7K-LUV condolences for the child who died, their family and friends. Plus, best wishes to all injured for a full recovery. 

Tags: 
Orange Mound Youth Association
Memphis TN
Little Rock AR
Arkansas Children's Hospital
Dallas TX
Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville TN

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes