Bus For Memphis Area Youth All-Star Football Team That Visited Dallas Crashes In Arkansas: 1 Child Dies

NBC 5 reports a bus carrying elementary/middle school aged children in all-star football team and their chaperones from the Memphis TN area Orange Mound Youth Association, which played in a Dallas tournament over the weekend, crashed around 2:40 a.m today. The crashed occurred near Benton AR, approx. 25 miles southwest of Little Rock, enroute to Memphis, another 2 hours away.

WMC 5 reports the coach saying the bus flipped over 4 times.

Authorities said the injured children were rushed to medical care, including Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, which treated 20. CNN reports 2 were airlifted, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler. One child, died.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock has received over 20 patients at its ER from the bus accident on I-30. Families needing information should call the main hospital at 501-364-1100. A family center is set-up. Families can come to the main entrance & will be taken there. pic.twitter.com/8wGiMRNrKD — Arkansas Children's (@archildrens) December 3, 2018

Memphis MayorJim Strickland posted.

On behalf of all Memphians, our hearts and prayers go out to the Orange Mound children and their families involved in this morning’s tragic bus accident in Arkansas. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 3, 2018

CNN reports weather was not a factor in the crash. The charter bus is owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, TN.

