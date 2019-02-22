Community Is Not Happy With New Nail Salons Name “Hand Jobs”

The people of Perkins Township in Ohio aren’t too thrilled about the new nail salon that's about to open up.

The owner wanted a name that everyone would remember and that was easy to pronounce, what better than ‘Hand Jobs’.

The owner of the nail salon Dawn Moon, told ABC 13, "If you go in and get your nose done, it's called a nose job right? Well you come in and get your hands done it's a hand job! You don't want something that they can't remember or that they can't pronounce or say.”

Well, she’s not wrong, and now everyone in town knows about her business. "In less than a week, I think the whole country knows about us. You can't pay for that kind of advertising."

Just because everyone knows about her business doesn’t mean they’re happy about it. Perkins Township Zoning Director, Megan Sherlund says they’ve received a handful of complaints concerning the name of Moons business.

"Signs should not be text or graphics not be indecent or obscene in nature. We have no stance on it other than we have to take into consideration the entire feel and community of Perkins Township."

A decision will be made next week whether the sign passes zoning restrictions.

If the sign is not approved Moon will file for an appeal and fight to help keep the name.