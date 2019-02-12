BUSTED! Woman Photographed Placing Card Skimmer and Camera at Hurst Drive-Thru ATM

February 12, 2019
Blake Powers
Hurst TX ATM Scammer

Photo: courtesy of The Hurst Police Department - Hurst TX

Categories: 
Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports a woman driving a blue 2003-2006 Ford Expedition was photographed Friday around 8:30 a.m. at a Hurst area drive-thru ATM.

The woman placed a camera and card skimmer at an ATM on Precinct Line Rd.

The photos of the person and their vehicle are helping the investigation.

Hurst TX ATM Scammer Vehicle
Photo: courtesy of The Hurst Police Department - Hurst TX

The Hurst Police Department will visit her soon, and should you have any information you can share with them, please call 817.788.7000 or Detective Hobbs at 817.788.7171.

A job pays better than prison.

 

Tags: 
Hurst Police Department
Hurst ATM Scammer
ATM Machines

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes