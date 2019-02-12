BUSTED! Woman Photographed Placing Card Skimmer and Camera at Hurst Drive-Thru ATM
February 12, 2019
NBC 5 reports a woman driving a blue 2003-2006 Ford Expedition was photographed Friday around 8:30 a.m. at a Hurst area drive-thru ATM.
The woman placed a camera and card skimmer at an ATM on Precinct Line Rd.
The photos of the person and their vehicle are helping the investigation.
The Hurst Police Department will visit her soon, and should you have any information you can share with them, please call 817.788.7000 or Detective Hobbs at 817.788.7171.
A job pays better than prison.