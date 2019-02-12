BUSTED! Woman Photographed Placing Card Skimmer and Camera at Hurst Drive-Thru ATM

NBC 5 reports a woman driving a blue 2003-2006 Ford Expedition was photographed Friday around 8:30 a.m. at a Hurst area drive-thru ATM.

The woman placed a camera and card skimmer at an ATM on Precinct Line Rd.

The photos of the person and their vehicle are helping the investigation.

Photo: courtesy of The Hurst Police Department - Hurst TX

The Hurst Police Department will visit her soon, and should you have any information you can share with them, please call 817.788.7000 or Detective Hobbs at 817.788.7171.

A job pays better than prison.