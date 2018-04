Recently, Russell Crowe arranged an auction of around $3mil in personal and marriage related items, further cementing his divorce.

Come to find out, John Oliver was the buyer of Crowe's jock strap from the movie Cinderella Man, and John wants to give it, plus other Russell Crowe items, to one of the remaining Blockbuster Video stores, located in Anchorage Alaska.

Video of John Oliver - Alaska's Blockbusters

Gotta luv John Oliver... haha!