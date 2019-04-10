Dallas Women Sets Fire To Bank in "Cameras Are Everywhere" - Take 1

My 1st blog for "Cameras Are Everywhere", comes from an incident that occurred in Dallas.

NBC 5 reports today at around 12:30 a.m., a woman, for reasons unknown, or at least unreleased at this time, allegedly set fire to the front doors and ATM machine of Bank of America in the 2500 block of North Haskell Ave.

Now, ask yourself the following questions;

would setting fire to a bank door actually open it?

would setting fire to an ATM machine actually open it?

would doing any of the above go unnoticed?

would any of the above be captured on bank video surveillance?

Firefighters put the flames out quickly with zero injuries stemming from the incident.

Texas law reveals arson with intent to damage property can lead to a 2nd degree felony, 2-20 years in prison, and up to $10k in fines.

Authorities haven't released any additional info, so I will.

"Cameras Are Everywhere", and one should care... lol!