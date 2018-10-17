Canelo Alvarez: Highest Paid Athlete In The World!

Professional boxer Canelo Alvarez of Mexico is a multiple-time world champion in 2 weight divisions and has held the unified WBA, WBC and Ring magazine middleweight titles since last month. Alvarez is ranked as the world's 2nd best active boxer by BoxRec and 3rd by The Ring and the Boxing Writers Association Of America. He is also ranked as the world's best active middleweight by BoxRec and 4th by the Transnational Boxing Rankings board, all according to Wikipedia.

ESPN reports Canelo Alvarez has signed a 5-year, 11 fight contract with new sports streaming service DAZN (helmed by former head of ESPN, John Skipper) worth the minimum of $365,000,000, making Alvarez the highest paid athlete in sports history!

Alvarez will begin by moving into the super middleweight division against secondary world titlist Rocky Fielding, Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden NY.

Alvarez's promoter Oscar De La Hoya says, "Canelo is the highest-paid athlete in the world. He's extremely happy."

$365 mil! That's some crazy-coin!

More info via ESPN.